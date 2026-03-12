Canadiens: Martin St-Louis Might Have To Make Another Heartbreaking Decision Soon

Since he joined the team, Texier has shown himself to be a bit of a Swiss Army knife; he can play many roles up and down the lineup, which Gallagher cannot do anymore. Scratching him would no doubt be a tough decision, since he could reach the 1,000-game milestone if he were to play every game until the end of his contract at the end of the 2026-27 season, and given all the respect everyone has for him. Still, St-Louis said that the fact that a decision is hard won’t mean he won’t make it, and for the good of the team, it may be time to give the veteran a rest. Whichever way you look at it, it’s time for the coach to put his money where his mouth is.