Canadiens: Martin St-Louis Might Have To Make Another Heartbreaking Decision Soon

While Wednesday must have been a fantastic day for Montreal Canadiens rookie goaltender Jacob Fowler, it must not have been an easy one for Samuel Montembeault and Martin St-Louis. The coach has said it a few times lately, his job entails making tough decisions that negatively impact players he loves. During his morning media scrum, the coach lost his temper when he was essentially asked about the problem with Montembeault. He replied that he wasn’t going to answer 40 questions about his goaltending decision, with a tone that said, " Cut it out!".
After the game, when he was asked if it was satisfying for him to see Fowler have such a good game after making that tough decision, he explained:
Well, of course, it’s an opportunity for him, and as I’ve said before, when you’re in a leadership position, you’re going to make decisions that will impact people you like, people you love negatively, for the good of the team. It comes with the job; it’s the price you have to pay. It’s not easy to make those calls, but the fact that it’s a tough call doesn’t make you unable to make it.
Clearly, giving the nod to Fowler when Montembeault had said himself the day before that he expected to play in Ottawa, even though it hadn’t been confirmed yet, wasn’t easy. St-Louis knew the former number one netminder was expecting to play; instead, he ended up in the press gallery while Jakub Dobes served as auxiliary.
The fact that the Habs weren’t even comfortable enough to have him on the bench and risk having to put him in if there was a problem with Fowler spoke volumes. This feels different from December when the youngster was first called up, because the stakes are higher. Each point could end up being a crucial one for playoff qualification, and the Canadiens cannot afford to gamble on him finding his form right now.
Looking at Wednesday night’s numbers, however, St-Louis might have another gut-wrenching decision to make sooner rather than later. In the tilt against the Ottawa Senators, veteran winger and alternate captain Brendan Gallagher saw only 8:48 of action; no one else spent less time on the ice. Even Jayden Struble was used more with 9:12. And no, it’s not that he was ill; St. Louis confirmed after the game that Cole Caufield was the only one fighting a bug right now.
The Habs’ brass and coaching staff have a lot of respect and admiration for the 14-season veteran who has always given his all for the Sainte-Flanelle. Gallagher has now played 898 games, all wearing the Canadiens’ crest, but his performance of late has not been great. Last night, he only took one shot and committed two turnovers. When it’s time to backcheck, it sometimes looks like he cannot do it anymore. He’s not gliding out there; it’s not that he doesn’t want to. His determination is still there, but his physical capabilities aren’t. Still, he’s used on the second power play unit, where he got five of his 20 points this season, but it feels like a younger option should be considered.
In Ottawa, since Caufield couldn’t play, Alexandre Texier was able to reintegrate the lineup, and he did well to fill in for the sniper on the top line. In 18 shifts, he saw 14:49 of action, took two shots, blocked one, and landed four hits in what was a rather physical affair, on top of scoring the all-important game-tying goal. How do you take that player out of the lineup when Caufield is ready to return?
Since he joined the team, Texier has shown himself to be a bit of a Swiss Army knife; he can play many roles up and down the lineup, which Gallagher cannot do anymore. Scratching him would no doubt be a tough decision, since he could reach the 1,000-game milestone if he were to play every game until the end of his contract at the end of the 2026-27 season, and given all the respect everyone has for him. Still, St-Louis said that the fact that a decision is hard won’t mean he won’t make it, and for the good of the team, it may be time to give the veteran a rest. Whichever way you look at it, it’s time for the coach to put his money where his mouth is.
