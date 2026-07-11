Canadiens Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Red Wings First-Round Pick

If Mantha doesn’t find what he’s looking for on the market, he may return to the Canadiens, but one thing’s clear: a short-term deal with the Canadiens wouldn’t be his first choice, nor would adding him be the Canadiens’ first choice. Hughes has made it clear in the past that he's not looking to acquire aging players who will only block his young players' progress. In fact, this reported interest suggests Hughes may be realizing he cannot acquire a top-six player on the trade market right now. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him adopt a patient approach and see how things progress at the start of the season. If a team struggles out of the gate, they may be willing to reconsider their stance on a certain player’s availability.