Canadiens Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Red Wings First-Round Pick

The Montreal Canadiens are reportedly interested in a short-term deal with free agent Anthony Mantha.
Things have significantly quieted down on the free-agent front in the last few days, and the players who have yet to be signed have fewer options than they might have had on July 1st. According to BPM Sports’ contributor Marc-Olivier Beaudoin, the Montreal Canadiens have shown interest in 31-year-old Anthony Mantha.
The former Detroit Red Wings first-round pick has had a tremendous bounce-back season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, gathering 64 points in 81 games, by far the best season of his career. While some would have you believe that it’s all down to his linemates, he did spend the first two quarters of the season skating alongside Evgeny Malkin, picking up 29 points along the way. Still, he was most productive in the last two quarters of the campaign (35 points), playing alongside Ben Kindell and Tommy Novak among others.
He had a 0.79 point-per-game rhythm; only once in his career was he most productive, back in 2019-20 with the Wings when he put up 38 points in 43 games for a 0.88 PPG. It’s after that season that Detroit gave him a four-year contract with a $5.7 M cap hit, a move they would soon regret. The Wings traded him halfway through the following season when he had only racked up 21 points in 42 games. He finished the season with the Washington Capitals, adding eight more points for 29 points in 56 games. His next three campaigns yielded 23, 27, and 44 points, but he struggled to stay healthy, featuring in 37, 67, and 74 games. He was flipped to the Vegas Golden Knights in the last year of his four-year deal.
Unsurprisingly, he took a pay cut in his next contract, signing with the Calgary Flames for a single season for $3.5 million. He played in only 13 games, putting up 7 points before suffering a knee injury in which he tore his ACL. He needed the rest of the season to recover from the surgery and ended up signing a one-year deal with the Penguins for a $2.5M cap hit last July.
Although Mantha isn't a very physical player (52 hits in 81 games this past season), he at least brings a lot of size at 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds. After a career year, the winger is looking for both a pay rise and a long-term deal, but according to Beaudoin, the Canadiens are only interested in a short-term contract. That makes sense, given his record improves on short-term deals and his injury history. Taking that into consideration, the odds of seeing Mantha put pen to paper with the Habs are slim. This is quite similar to when Hughes was willing to sign Jonathan Marchessault for two years, but the forward elected to join the Nashville Predators, who were giving him a five-year pact with a full no-move clause for the first four years.
If Mantha doesn’t find what he’s looking for on the market, he may return to the Canadiens, but one thing’s clear: a short-term deal with the Canadiens wouldn’t be his first choice, nor would adding him be the Canadiens’ first choice. Hughes has made it clear in the past that he's not looking to acquire aging players who will only block his young players' progress. In fact, this reported interest suggests Hughes may be realizing he cannot acquire a top-six player on the trade market right now. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him adopt a patient approach and see how things progress at the start of the season. If a team struggles out of the gate, they may be willing to reconsider their stance on a certain player’s availability.