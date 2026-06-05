Surprisingly Big Name Available On Trade Market, Ideal For Canadiens

The center is a 6-foot-1, 204-pound, left-shot player who has a 52.7% success rate at the faceoff dot and has put up 643 points in 808 career games. This past year, he put up 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games while spending 20:12 on the ice. Of course, that kind of player is sure to generate a lot of interest on the market, and one could think the price tag will be very high, but Larkin is in the driver’s seat here. The player has a no-trade clause and can therefore pick his destination.