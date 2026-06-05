Surprisingly Big Name Available On Trade Market, Ideal For Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens may just have a new name at the top of their shopping list: Dylan Larkin.
For a second straight offseason, Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes will be hoping to pick up a second-line center, and yesterday, Elliotte Friedman reported that Detroit Red Wings talented center and captain Dylan Larkin has requested a trade. This story will have to be closely monitored, as Steve Yzerman, Detroit’s GM, doesn’t necessarily like that kind of request. It took Jonathan Drouin some time to get out of Tampa Bay when he demanded a trade. Of course, back then, Drouin was a youngster who didn’t have much clout in the league, but Larkin is anything but that.
The center is a 6-foot-1, 204-pound, left-shot player who has a 52.7% success rate at the faceoff dot and has put up 643 points in 808 career games. This past year, he put up 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 points in 74 games while spending 20:12 on the ice. Of course, that kind of player is sure to generate a lot of interest on the market, and one could think the price tag will be very high, but Larkin is in the driver’s seat here. The player has a no-trade clause and can therefore pick his destination.
Would he like to play in Montreal? There’s been no indication one way or another, but there hadn’t been one that Noah Dobson wanted to before last summer’s trade happened either. For a player who has only played five playoffs in 11 seasons in the NHL, a team that just made it to the third round may sound like a very interesting destination.
If Yzerman decides to grant his captain’s request, he will, of course, want a sizeable return, and the Canadiens are one of the best placed teams to provide that. They have prospects, they have roster players and draft picks, and they’ve also got the cap room needed to take on Larkin’s contract.
The 29-year-old pivot will turn 30 at the end of July and is signed for another five seasons at a reasonable $8.7 M cap hit. While he may be a bit older, that would have been ideal; it’s easy to see a scenario in which Hughes is ready to put an attractive package on the table to acquire him.
The Habs could really use a left shot down the middle, and Larkin is the type of player who could help unlock Ivan Demidov’s full potential. He can play on the power play and the penalty kill; he can do it all. His acquisition would take a lot of pressure off Nick Suzuki’s shoulders and give the Canadiens a center line to be reckoned with and a real top-six.
Larkin may just have made it to the top of Hughes’ shopping list, but there are a few sizeable obstacles in the way. Detroit is a divisional rival, and Yzerman would likely prefer to send him elsewhere rather than within his own division, but never say never, as they say.
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