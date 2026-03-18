Canadiens Score Big Win Against Divisional Rivals

When you play somewhere for that long, it says a lot about your character, the human side, the presence you bring; it’s about more than just what you do on the ice. You look at how he entered the league (a fifth-round pick), how he found a spot, and the way he plays, it’s galvanizing. He has a galvanizing energy; he gives his all, and he deserves it. It’s not easy to play 900 games in the NHL; not many do it (Gallagher is the 13th player to play 900 games with the Habs). And the way he has played those 900 games? It’s a lot of effort; he doesn’t stay on the perimeter; he’s right there in the blue paint, he takes the big hits, he’s a warrior…the way he plays, it’s not easy to make it to 900 games. I tip my hat to him, and I’m really proud of him.