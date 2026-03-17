Canadiens Must Come Up Big This Week

With their two losses against the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks this weekend, the Montreal Canadiens have put themselves in quite a pickle. They are still third in the Atlantic with 82 points, but now, the Boston Bruins, who are in the first wildcard spot, are catching up. They now sit just one points behind the Habs, while the Detroit Red Wings, who are in the second wild card spot, also have 80 points, but they’ve played more games.