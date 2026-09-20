Canadiens’ Second Line Picking Up Right Where It Left Off

The Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 in overtime on Saturday night in an exciting game for fans.
The Montreal Canadiens hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at the Bell Centre, and while the Habs had their top six in the lineup, the visitors showed up with a much weaker side, leaving their big guns at home to face the other half of the Canadiens. Habs fans got an entertaining game with a little bit of everything: nice attacking play, big hits, and fights; the crowd liked every minute, including Cole Caufield's overtime game-winner.
While Martin St-Louis’ decision to put Juraj Slafkovsky on the second line to start the preseason might have surprised a few people, the move made the coach look very good in the first game. The three youngsters looked like they'd never stopped playing together and linked up with ease. There’s a predictability there that's hard to deny; they know where they are on the ice. Shots came in from every direction, and without numerous posts, their shot total would have been even higher than seven. Overall, they were the Canadiens’ most visible line.
Speaking about playing with Ivan Demidov, the big Slovak explained:
I know the way he plays; I know what he’s going to do. I feel that’s why it’s working between him and me, because I anticipate what he’s going to do. I think we know where we are; even if sometimes we throw a blind pass or something, we know what moments, which areas, where we are on the ice…I think it’s pretty good, but I feel like there’s so much room to improve; I feel we’re only going to get better.
With Kaiden Guhle being injured to start the season, there’s a job to be won on the blueline, and Arber Xhekaj would love to grab that spot. The hulking blueliner had an interesting game, throwing his body around a lot and logging eight hits. However, at times, that meant he got himself out of the play and was beaten to the net, giving the opponent scoring opportunities.
On the Leafs’ first power-play goal, he finished a check in the corner but let his man beat him to the net. Dobes made that save, but seconds later, Xhekaj pushed his man into the goalie, causing him to lose his stick. He didn’t recover it before Toronto scored. Then, on the Leafs’ go-ahead goal in the second frame, his man got free to set it up from behind the net. This is only the preseason, though, and the coach wasn’t going to hold it against him; he still gave him 21:31 of action, made him kill penalties, even the one in overtime. Commenting on his game, the bench boss explained:
He played to his identity; he played a physical game; he got some reps on the PK; he was good in puck possession. It was a good game for him; he played to his DNA. He’s still a young player. Even though he’s got a lot of NHL experience for his age, the game may have slowed down for him too; it may be easier to make the right reads. Stress normally diminishes for a young player as they gain experience.
On the Jayden Struble – Xhekaj pairing, St-Louis said:
I don’t mind Xhako on the right side; they’re two guys that play a physical game. If Guhles can’t start the season, it’s a scenario that maybe those two play together; some familiarity there, they’ve done it last year. We’ll keep evaluating, but I liked what I saw.
The blueliner seems to have made a conscious decision to shoot more; he tried his luck five times tonight, with two attempts reaching the net. It can only help his case to use that big shot. Yes, he can bring grit and physicality, but he has other attributes he should use as well. Clearly, he’s come to the same conclusion, telling the media post-game that he has to shoot more and can’t always be looking for a pass.
Of course, he was also asked about his brother’s game in Toronto and looked like a proud teacher when he said: it was sick. I was fired up after watching it and texted him right away; it was a sick fight!
As for the top line, it wasn’t as visible as the Slafkovsky-Kapanen-Demidov unit, but it did have its moments. Having just been brought into the fold, it’s not surprising that Chris Kreider needs to adapt to the Canadiens’ style of play; but we’ve already seen some positive signs. His best play of the night might have been a great cross-zone feed to Caufield, who one-timed it right on the post; a little bit of rust is perfectly normal.
Preseason games mean very little, but if this 4-3 overtime win is anything to go by, the Canadiens’ fans are in for another fun season watching their favourites. Montreal’s next game is Monday, when they’ll face the Ottawa Senators in Trois-Rivières.