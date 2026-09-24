Canadiens: Setting Up The Chessboard

Struble and Xhekaj have both struggled so far at camp, and it’s not easy to say which has earned the right to make the opening-night roster. Right now, the answer seems to be: neither. They have one split game left to convince the coach that the spot should be theirs. If things play out as one would expect up front, with the players who have NHL contracts making the roster and the others, including Florian Xhekaj, being sent down, it will give a bit of an advantage to the older Xhekaj, as the Canadiens will need the sandpaper he brings more. If, however, the Habs decide it’s time to send a message to some players and keep the younger Xhekaj in the NHL, it could make it easier for the coach to scratch number 72. Isn’t that ironic, as one Canadian singer once sang?