Canadiens: Setting Up The Chessboard

The real season is fast approaching and decision time is coming for the Montreal Canadiens' brass.
The Montreal Canadiens now have only two games left in their shortened preseason, and it’s time for Martin St-Louis to take a long, hard look at his chessboard and decide what he wants to do. The players have been on the ice for over a week now, and something has become crystal clear: David Reinbacher is ready to take the next step. It’s a shame for Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj, but they didn’t grab a roster spot when they had the opportunity. Neither could land the final blow and force the coach to anoint them as the sixth defender.
Now, Reinbacher has effectively overtaken them. In the one game he played with Lane Hutson, he looked very good, and Hutson himself spoke about his young partner in glowing terms. In the past, Struble could play alongside Hutson at times, but he was nothing more than a stopgap. Now, with Kaiden Guhle injured, Reinbacher was given an opportunity, and he grabbed it with both hands. He didn’t play a spectacular game, but he played a good, reliable one—the kind of game you want from a defensive defenseman.
Where does that leave Stuble and Xhekaj? Well, potentially on the outside looking in. Neither of them has ever had as long a leash as Alexandre Carrier. St-Louis trusts Carrier far more than he trusts them, which makes it clear he’ll be the fifth defenseman in Guhle’s absence. The question now becomes: who plays better with Carrier? Struble or Xhekaj? Carrier looks better with Guhle or Hutson; that’s normal, but the Habs will likely put Reinbacher in the best position to succeed, and right now that means playing with Hutson.
Struble and Xhekaj have both struggled so far at camp, and it’s not easy to say which has earned the right to make the opening-night roster. Right now, the answer seems to be: neither. They have one split game left to convince the coach that the spot should be theirs. If things play out as one would expect up front, with the players who have NHL contracts making the roster and the others, including Florian Xhekaj, being sent down, it will give a bit of an advantage to the older Xhekaj, as the Canadiens will need the sandpaper he brings more. If, however, the Habs decide it’s time to send a message to some players and keep the younger Xhekaj in the NHL, it could make it easier for the coach to scratch number 72. Isn’t that ironic, as one Canadian singer once sang?
St-Louis’ pairings in the next split-squad games against the Ottawa Senators will likely tell us a lot. If Hutson is still skating alongside Reinbacher, it will signal that the Habs are ready to let him take a step up. If Carrier is in the lineup with either Struble or Xhekaj, it will mean that guy has the inner lane. If, however, they play together, it will mean St-Louis still doesn’t know which of the two should be in the lineup come September 29. They did do well as a pairing in the first round of the playoffs last season, but at camp? It really hasn’t worked out. Yes, Struble scored a goal, but the younger Xhekaj’s heavy forecheck made it possible; if he doesn’t force Ottawa to turn that puck over, there is no goal.
Whoever wins that sixth spot for opening night won’t be safe for long, though. Guhle will soon be ready to return, and it's clear who will need to come out of the lineup to make way. Will the Canadiens keep eight goaltenders around so they don't lose anyone on waivers? Perhaps, or they’ll realize it’s finally time to keep one of Struble and Xhekaj and trade the other.
Both are 25, playing the last year of their contracts, and will be RFA with arbitration rights next offseason, which makes them easy to trade. Whoever acquires them will still have them under control at season's end. It’s hard to know which one would bring the best return on the trade market, but from the rumblings over the last couple of seasons, Xhekaj may be the one who would drum up more interest.
It’s a shame because Xhekaj brings something to the table that few players do, but if St-Louis isn't willing to “unleash” him from time to time, there is no point in hanging on to him instead of turning him into another asset.