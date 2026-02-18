Canadiens: Slafkovsky and Slovakia Book Semifinal Spot With Big Win Over Germany

The Slovaks will enjoy a day off on Thursday before playing their semifinal on Friday. Their opponent remains to be determined, depending on how the other quarterfinals go, but it’s impossible for them to face Canada. If the top seeds win the other three quarterfinals, they would face Team USA in the semifinal, while Canada would face Finland. Should Sweden upset Team USA, the matchups would then be Sweden vs. Canada and Finland vs. Slovakia. These are just a couple of the possible scenarios, and the rest of the day promises to be interesting in Milano. Whoever they face, though, Slafkovsky and co. will compete for a medal. It could be bronze, like in Beijing, or gold if they keep up the good work.