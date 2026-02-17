Logo
Montreal Canadiens
Former Canadiens’ Player’s Daughter Making Canada Proud cover image

Former Canadiens’ Player’s Daughter Making Canada Proud

Karine Hains
1h
While the Montreal Canadiens have four players competing in the Olympics, a former member of the organization must be over the moon with his daughter's performance on the grandest stage of them all.

With the 61st overall pick at the 1991 NHL draft, the Montreal Canadiens drafted left wing Yves Sarault. The Valleyfield, Quebec native wouldn’t make his NHL debut until the 1994-95 season, and he would have very limited success. He played 22 games with the Canadiens across two seasons, and he only managed to pick up one point before he was traded to the Calgary Flames alongside Craig Ferguson for a 1997 eight-round pick who would become Petr Kubos, a right-shot defenseman who played junior hockey in the WHL before returning to Czechia and never coming back.

Meanwhile, Sarault played only 106 NHL games, spent time in the AHL and IHL, and played several seasons overseas in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria before wrapping it up in the LNAH. When he played for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the IHL in 1999, his better half gave birth to a little girl, whom they named Courtney. In 2022, she competed in her first Olympic Games in Beijing but finished 11th in both individual races and lost two ranks while skating for the relay team, which led to Canada failing to make the podium—a heartbreaking experience.

Four years later, while most hockey fans have forgotten Sarault’s name, his daughter has put the family name in the headlines in Milano-Cortina, winning three medals in speed skating. She was part of the mixed team relay, which claimed silver. She then won a bronze medal in the women’s 500m and added a silver medal in the women’s 1000m on Monday.

With three medals, the Moncton, New Brunswick resident may have done enough to be on the country’s shortlist of flagbearers for the closing ceremonies as the Olympics will come to a close on Sunday, February 22.

