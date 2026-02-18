Canadiens: Suzuki And Canada Readying To Face Czechia In Quarterfinal

While Friedman has a point that Suzuki has not played to the level we’re used to seeing him play with the Canadiens, his role is very different. I think the fact that he’s a center and plays on the penalty kill may save him from the chop. Still, with that kind of talent on the team, it’s not possible to dismiss the idea entirely. Earlier this morning, two Team Canada players skated: third-string goalie Darcy Kuemper and forward Sam Bennett. They were out there for quite some time, which suggests that they won’t be playing. The lineup should be revealed closer to puck drop, which is set for 10:40 AM ET.