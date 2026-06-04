Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Wasn’t Injured

What a great question. Obviously, we all wanted more out of us, you know. In some games, I feel like we were almost trying to do too much, and it worked out less because of that. That’s how it is, you don’t have a lot of time to think during that, so you can’t get mad over one game. It was kind of a roller-coaster, which I don’t like, you know. You always want to improve your performance, and yeah, 100% it could have been better, but as I said, it made us better for next year.