Canadiens’ Gallagher Wasn’t Disrespected

The Montreal Canadiens didn't disrespect Brendan Gallagher; they made a difficult business decision and allowed the player to decide the way forward after the season had ended.
On Monday morning, live from the Montreal Canadiens’ end-of-season media availability, I reported that GM Kent Hughes said Brendan Gallagher had earned all the respect in the world and that the organization intended to treat him with respect in whatever was next. It only took minutes for comments to appear about how the team had already disrespected him by scratching him in the playoffs.
I think there’s some confusion there. When Hughes said the Canadiens would treat Gallagher with respect, it meant that he would be allowed to call the shots going forward. To decide whether he wanted to stick around in a 13th forward role or to move on and seek better playing opportunities elsewhere. It meant that if Gallagher’s will were to finish his contract in Montreal, he would have been given that opportunity. However, the winger is a proud athlete, and his desire to keep playing hockey superseded his desire to remain with the Habs.
When Martin St-Louis decided to scratch Gallagher, he didn’t disrespect him. The coach made a decision which he described as the hardest part of his job and sat the veteran because he felt another player, a younger option, gave his side a better chance to win. That wasn’t a slight on Gallagher; it was simply a coaching decision. Like when Jacques Lemaire decided to cut down Guy Lafleur’s ice time because he had slowed down.
As hard as it is, and as much as it can hurt from a sentimental standpoint, hockey is a business, and you cannot let your feelings interfere with what you know to be the right decision. When Marc Bergevin signed Gallagher to a new 6-year contract in October 2020, he let his feelings get in the way. He cried when talking about what the player meant to the franchise, and it was clear that his feelings played a big role in that signing.
It’s a decision that catches up to a lot of athletes later in their careers. St-Louis himself experienced something similar in Tampa Bay when Steve Yzerman, his own general manager, decided not to select him to represent Canada at the 2014 Olympics. In the end, St-Louis went because Steven Stamkos was injured, but the relationship with the Tampa Bay Lightning organization was damaged. It was hardly surprising that a few weeks later, he requested a trade to the New York Rangers.
Just like Gallagher, St-Louis was a proud athlete who didn’t agree with a decision and felt the need to go somewhere where he would feel wanted by a GM who was willing to take him on his team. While Gallagher understood the decision, he didn’t agree with it, and that’s obvious since he wants to keep playing and says that he still has gas in the tank; that’s his prerogative. He can play with another team and prove to the whole world that he isn’t done and the Canadiens made a mistake.
Now that Gallagher has voiced his decision, Hughes will do what it takes to make the veteran’s wish come true, and that’s what he meant by respecting him. Just like when Jeff Petry said he wanted out, it took time, but Hughes granted his request; he even did it twice since the defenseman was reacquired just over a year later. That’s a show of respect, and something players around the league noticed when it came to Petry and will notice in the coming weeks or months when Gallagher sees his wish granted.
It’s going to be tough for Gallagher, for his friends and teammates, and for the fans to part ways, but the Canadiens are at a point in their rebuild where they feel the veteran, as great a warrior and as important to the team as he has been, isn’t in their top 12 forwards anymore. The Habs’ goal is to win a Stanley Cup, or many, and for that, they have to make the right decisions and the right calls, even if it hurts at times.
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