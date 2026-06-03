Canadiens’ Gallagher Wasn’t Disrespected

Just like Gallagher, St-Louis was a proud athlete who didn’t agree with a decision and felt the need to go somewhere where he would feel wanted by a GM who was willing to take him on his team. While Gallagher understood the decision, he didn’t agree with it, and that’s obvious since he wants to keep playing and says that he still has gas in the tank; that’s his prerogative. He can play with another team and prove to the whole world that he isn’t done and the Canadiens made a mistake.