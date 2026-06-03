Big Contract Incoming For The Canadiens

Just like last offseason, Demidov intends to spend the summer in Montreal training for the upcoming campaign, but he’ll have a new training companion. 2025 second-round draft pick Alexander Zharovsky will be arriving in Montreal next week to train alongside his childhood friend. The winger, who was named Rookie of the Year in the KHL last week, will be coming to Montreal for the first time since being drafted by the Habs. Just like Hutson has been a positive influence on Demidov, the soon-to-be sophomore will be a great influence on his countryman as he introduces him to the city and to the team’s training facilities.