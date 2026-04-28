Canadiens’ St-Louis Faces Big Dilemma

One player who has been impactful in this series is Josh Anderson. The line he completes with Jake Evans and Phillip Danault has found a way to get on the scoreboard in the two games that were played in Tampa Bay. Could it be an idea to put the power forward on the top line? Granted, it has not been a very fruitful combination in the regular season, but playoff Anderson is a different animal. He relishes using his big body on the forecheck and gets in opponents’ heads. If he were able to go and retrieve pucks for Suzuki and Caufield, and they moved in traffic, as they did on the power play in the last game, good things may happen.