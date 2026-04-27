St-Louis Believes The Canadiens Fell Into The Lightning’s Trap

After struggling to get out of their own zone in the first half of the second frame and withstanding the Tampa storm, the Canadiens took control in the second half. Just past the 10-minute mark, Kaiden Guhle spotted Zachary Bolduc in space, launched a rocket of a pass, and the Trois-Rivieres native took off with Darren Raddysh hot on his heels. Raddysh caught up to him and did his best to prevent him from even shooting, but somehow the puck got in the net. That was Bolduc’s first-ever playoff goal.