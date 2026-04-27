Canadiens’ Guhle Had Big Game

In the first four games of the Canadiens’ series against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Guhle was on the ice for over 21 minutes; in one game, he played over 26 minutes, and in the first three meetings, he landed 10 hits. Ahead of the series, he had said that he looked forward to “being a prick” against Tampa, and he’s certainly done that, punishing the Bolts’ forwards at every turn, but it was particularly true on Sunday night.