Canadiens’ St-Louis Far From Jack Adams Trophy

Even if the playoffs didn’t count for this year’s vote, the experience St-Louis picked up in those seven weeks of postseason action will be invaluable going forward. In the first round, against Cooper, he showed he was able to juggle his lines with the best of them to help Nick Suzuki evade the matchup with Brandon Hagel. If he didn’t make adjustments in that first round, the Canadiens wouldn’t have overcome the Lightning. Of course, his lack of adjustments against the Carolina Hurricanes was part of why the Habs were eliminated, but he picked up some valuable experience there, too.