Canadiens’ St-Louis Speaks Ahead Of First On-Ice Sessions

You have to be pretty good on draws. Guys who play center usually need a good computer and to complement other players; there’s not just one thing. Suzuki is our first center; there’s no debate on that, but looking at the other spots in the lineup, I don’t see it as: this is the first line, this is the second line, this is the third line. I don’t see it that way. I think we have a lot of depth, and of course some lines have more opportunities to provide offence, while others are relied on more to contribute defensively, but that doesn’t mean they don’t play offensively and our top guys don’t play defensively. So, you ask me what I want from a center who perhaps plays with more offensive players: I want him to have a balanced game, to be able to do pretty much everything on the ice.