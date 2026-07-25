Canadiens’ St-Louis Takes Seventh Place In THN’s Coach Rankings

The bench boss has shown himself to be much more than a temporary fix. What we didn’t know back then was that St-Louis had been training to be a coach even when he was a player, taking to the whiteboard and explaining to his teammates what they should be doing. In La Presse on Friday, Mathias Brunet’s interview with Steve Begin revealed that he was even doing it when he was playing in the Calgary Flames’ AHL system, long before he became one of the top players in the game.