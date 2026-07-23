Canadiens Players Are Not Alone In the Organization With A Fantastic Work Ethic

Throughout the season and the offseason, players like Lane Hutson and Ivan Demidov receive high praise for their work ethic and for showing up to the rink early, but Nicholas should definitely also be mentioned in that conversation. The former Toronto Maple Leafs skills development consultant is never far behind when they get on the ice; often, he’s even ahead of them. While he’s there to teach first and foremost, he brings in an energy that is highly motivating for the players, and he’s had quite an impact on the team since he was hired