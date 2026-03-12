Canadiens: Steal Two Points From Red Hot Senators

I don’t think St-Louis’ issue with Xhekaj is so much about his physicality; it’s about the way he reads the game. Players who thrive in the St-Louis style of hockey are very high in hockey IQ. The problem is, you’ll never manage to get six defensemen like that. If you did, you would have salary cap issues. Your bottom pairing is much more likely to be about grit than about talent, and there’s nothing wrong with that. You cannot have a team that’s incredibly rich in talent but lacks physicality; it’s been proven time and time again by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last few seasons.