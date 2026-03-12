Canadiens: Steal Two Points From Red Hot Senators

After a game that lacked emotion on Tuesday night, the Montreal Canadiens faced an intense rivalry night against the Ottawa Senators. Brady Tkachuk and co. are outside of the playoff picture, looking in, and they clearly intend to change that. While much of the attention before the game was on the fact that the Habs had recalled Jacob Fowler, before puck drop, it shifted to the fact that Arber Xhekaj was a healthy scratch against a rather physical foe.
Earlier in the day, Martin St-Louis mentioned he had a few game-time decisions to make, including whether to put Alexandre Texier back in for Cole Caufield, who was still battling an illness. Still, most people didn’t see the Xhekaj scratching coming.
The game started well for the Canadiens as they beat Linus Ullmark on their first shot, but the Senators turned up their physicality, rattling the Habs. Nick Cousins ran around like a guy who didn’t fear retribution and rocked Alexandre Carrier to kick off proceedings. Jayden Struble invited him to fight, which the pest declined, before Josh Anderson went to have a word as well with the same result.
It was shortly after that that he took a roughing penalty, which allowed the Sens to tie the game, before they took a 2-1 lead less than two minutes later. At the end of the first frame, hits were 19-13 Ottawa (they were revised down during the intermission; originally listed as 22-14). Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio, and Dylan Cozens had three hits apiece while Nick Cousins had two.
At the end of the game, hits were 33-31 for the Senators, so the Canadiens caught up, mainly because once the Senators took the lead, they stopped trying to rattle the Habs with hits and focused on actually playing hockey.
I don’t think St-Louis’ issue with Xhekaj is so much about his physicality; it’s about the way he reads the game. Players who thrive in the St-Louis style of hockey are very high in hockey IQ. The problem is, you’ll never manage to get six defensemen like that. If you did, you would have salary cap issues. Your bottom pairing is much more likely to be about grit than about talent, and there’s nothing wrong with that. You cannot have a team that’s incredibly rich in talent but lacks physicality; it’s been proven time and time again by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the last few seasons.
It was a very tough night at the office for Mike Matheson and several other players. After 40 minutes, the veteran defenseman had five giveaways (it was revised to four) while Lane Hutson had three, Nick Suzuki, Juraj Slafkovsky and Brendan Gallagher had two apiece.
Matheson’s stood out, though, as they were deep in his own zone and created scoring opportunities for the Senators. Thankfully for the veteran blueliner, rookie goalie Jacob Fowler was a picture of calm, poise, and focus in net, playing his last-line-of-defence role to perfection. His demeanour and confidence were just what the Canadiens needed on a night when they were particularly sloppy. At the end of the game, the Canadiens had committed 24 giveaways while the Senators had nine.
Jake Evans had a point in a sixth consecutive game when he got an assist on Alexandre Texier’s game-tying goal, but he did much more than just that tonight. In a game that was quite physical, the centerman led both teams in hits with seven. He also had a blocked shot and a 56.3% success rate at the faceoff dot.
The point streak ties his career-long streak, which he established last season while playing in a contract year. Now, with three more years to go on his new deal, he’s not taking his foot off the pedal.
While both teams played a prudent third frame, Ivan Demidov gave the Canadiens the lead with under eight minutes to go in the game, and the Habs were able to hang on. They protected the slimmest of leads, even though Ottawa attacked six-on-five, but they never would have been able to do so had it not been for Fowler’s brilliance.
In an intense last minute, the rookie goalie didn’t buckle under pressure; he played just as he had done since the start of the game, tracking the puck well, being positionally sound, and the Senators had no answer for his brilliance. Near, far, wherever the shots were coming from, he was there and ready. In the dying seconds, he made a jaw-dropping pad save that must have felt like a gut punch to Ottawa since the loss will really hurt their playoff hopes.
While some will say the Canadiens didn’t deserve to win tonight because it was a sloppy game, the goaltender is part of the team, and Fowler certainly did deserve to win. In the second frame, after the Habs hit the post at one end, he made two saves on an Ottawa breakaway, which kept Montreal in the game.
The Tricolore will have a day off tomorrow before hitting the ice for practice at the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Friday morning in readiness for the weekend’s back-to-back games against the San Jose Sharks and the Anaheim Ducks.
