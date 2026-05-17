Canadiens Suffer Humiliating Defeat On Home Ice

Then, on the power play, he was attacking the zone as if he had all the time in the world, unaware that there was a Sabres forward hot on his tail just about to dispossess him. While some of that may be due to just how noisy the Bell Centre is, he still has to be more aware of what’s happening around him. In the third, as the Habs were desperately trying to generate some scoring chances, he almost collided with Nick Suzuki as he had his head down.