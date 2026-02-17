Canadiens: Texier’s Olympics Are Over

We can’t get a do-over; it’s finished. It was a good experience, and we’ll learn from it. It’s exciting that we can now take the lead in improving. We have a lot to improve, be it on or off the ice. Our young guys have learned, they’re motivated to take over. As for the veterans who won’t play again (Pierre-Edouard Bellemare said he wouldn’t be back when the games are held in the French Alps in 2030), for everything they’ve given for us, I have a lot of respect. They’re passing the torch over to us, and it’s our turn to carry it, which we’ll be proud to do. Life goes on, it’s not the end of the world, we all go back to our clubs, I’m excited to go back to Montreal, and carry on, but we gave all we had for France. We didn’t play a perfect game, but we gave our all to represent our country as well as we could.