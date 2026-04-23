Canadiens’ Suzuki, Caufield And Slafkovsky Have To Be The Difference Makers On Friday

With the series coming back to the Bell Centre, the Montreal Canadiens' top line has to make its mark on their first round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It’s been a rough start to the playoffs for the Montreal Canadiens’ top line formed by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki, and Juraj Slafkovsky. They went from scoring 110 goals in the regular season to being totally muzzled at even strength in the first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
That’s not overly surprising, since the Canadiens failed to win home-ice advantage to start the series, Jon Cooper had the last change in the first two games. He was able to keep Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel glued to Suzuki’s line. Both are very efficient player defensively, and they’ve done their job admirably.
Speaking to the media after Tuesday night’s game, the Captain didn’t shy away from the facts:
Personally, and my line, we can definitely do a better job, help the guys out five-on-five a little more. We’ll be looking to do that in Game 3.
Suzuki on his line's performance
That’s where Martin St-Louis comes in. At home, he will have the last change, and he’ll be able to keep Suzuki’s line away from Cirelli. If he manages to do that well, his top line should have more space to play in and end up with easier matchups. Once that’s done, though, it will be down to the players to do their part and deliver the goods.
The good news for the Canadiens is that even if the Lightning was able to neutralize the Canadiens’ top line at even strength, the Habs still won a game in Tampa and regained home-ice advantage. In fact, they came very close to winning both games in Florida, despite many believing they were a one-line team.
Montreal proved that it can still win without its top line being its best line, but now, with the series going back to the Bell Centre, it’s time for Caufield, Suzuki and Slafkovsky to show why they were one of the most dominant even-strength lines throughout the season. They have to step up and take control because the Habs won’t be able to win three more games against the Bolts without their contribution.