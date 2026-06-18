Canadiens’ Suzuki In Elite Company

This week, Sportsnet released an interesting ranking, showing which players put up the most points in the NHL when adding up the regular season and the playoffs, and while Suzuki doesn’t top the list, he’s not far behind. Despite being eliminated in the first round with his Edmonton Oilers, Connor McDavid leads the way with 144 points in 88 games. He’s followed by Nathan MacKinnon, who made it to the Western Conference Final with his Colorado Avalanche before being swept by the Vegas Golden Knights, but still has 142 points in 93 games to show for it. Nikita Kucherov, whose Lightning was taken down by the Habs in the first round, follows suit in third place with 136 points in 83 games.