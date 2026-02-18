Canadiens’ Suzuki Rescues Canada, And Marner Scores Big Game Winner

Without Crosby, Suzuki inherited his spot and played most of the game at center. He skated for 14:19 mostly between Marner and Mark Stone and put on a great performance. Of course, there was that post, and he was on the ice when the Czech scored their third goal in the third frame, but he had just made a big play to recover puck possession in the offensive zone and wasn't responsible for the blocked shot that led to play going the other way. Furthermore, the replay showed that there were actually six Czechs on the ice when the goal was scored.