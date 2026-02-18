Canadiens’ Suzuki Rescues Canada, And Marner Scores Big Game Winner

In the third frame, with just 7:42 left to go, Ondrej Palat put Czechia back on top 3-2, and it looked like the Czechs may pull off the upset, until Suzuki got a chance at redemption. With less than four minutes left in regulation and his linemates heading off to the bench, he pressed on in the offensive zone, recovered the puck, passed it to Seth Jarvis, who sent it to Devon Toews at the point, who unleashed a rocket which Suzuki deflected past Lukas Dostal. Jordan Binnington had to make a big save on Martin Necas on the breakaway with barely a minute left, but he pulled it off.