Canadiens: Texier And Dach At The Other End Of The Spectrum

At this stage, Dach shouldn’t take anything for granted; he needs to show the coach and the team that he hasn’t given up on himself. It would be rather surprising if GM Kent Hughes didn’t try to find a new home for the winger this past summer; it feels like he did but couldn’t find a trading partner, and if that’s the case, the Habs may be tempted to send an even louder message to Dach by sending him down to Laval, much like they did with Joel Armia when his performances weren’t up to scratch. Armia was 30 years old then, though; Dach is only 25 and was picked third overall in the 2019 draft, which may ultimately save him. Hughes may not be willing to roll the dice on losing a player he acquired at high cost, sacrificing Alexander Romanov to do so.