Could Jets' Predicament Help The Canadiens?

The Winnipeg Jets have a net issue. Could Kent Hughes provide them with a solution?
On Wednesday, the Winnipeg Jets announced that goaltender Connor Hellebuyck had been suspended indefinitely for failing to report to camp, and that GM Kevin Chevaldayoff would speak to the media on Thursday. After benefiting from the Anaheim Ducks’ cap crunch less than a week ago, could Kent Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens swoop in to land an (albeit interested) hand?
After all, the Habs GM said he was fine with starting training camp with three NHL goaltenders, but not starting the season, and while Jacob Fowler could be sent back to Laval, that’s probably not ideal. Looking at the list of invited players to training camp, it’s easy to see that the Canadiens are ready for the possibility of a Samuel Montembeault trade; they have seven goaltenders at camp (Montembeault, Jakub Dobes, Fowler, Kaapo Kahkonen, Hunter Jones, Francesco Lapenna and Hunter Jones), meaning a pair for the Habs, one for the Laval Rocket and one for the Trois-Rivières Lions, with a spare.
Meanwhile, in Winnipeg, if Hellebuyck holds firm and the team keeps him suspended as they struggle to find a good match on the trade market, Stuart Skinner is set to be their number one netminder. While he once led the Edmonton Oilers to a couple of Stanley Cup finals, he hasn’t posted a save percentage above .900 since 2023-24, which hardly inspires confidence. Down in the depth chart are Thomas Milic, who’s seen only two NHL games; Dom DiVincentiis, who’s yet to make it past the AHL; and Isaac Poulter, who has spent time between the AHL and the ECHL. As for Samuel Hrenak and John Parsons, they’ve only just been drafted.
As things stand, the Jets have $4.4 M in cap room and getting an experienced goaltender with NHL experience could be tempting. Montembeault could be an option; he has only a year left on his contract and a $3.15 M cap hit. While the Bécancour native had a horrendous year last season (10-8-4 with a 3.43 goals-against average and a .872 save percentage), many believe he will bounce back. In the four seasons before his collapse, he posted a SV above .900 and was Canada’s third-best netminder at the 4 Nations Face-Off.
The question is whether the Jets would be willing to make it worth the Canadiens’ while. Hughes isn't in the business of giving away assets, but to avoid another three-goalie carousel last season, he traded Cayden Primeau (an RFA) for a seventh-round pick. Of course, Montembeault has more value than Primeau did, but trading him away could remove a thorn from Hughes’ side. It may be time for Hughes to lower his asking price for the goaltender.
Of course, if the Jets could trade Hellebuyck in a deal that includes an NHL-level goaltender, the issue would go away, but they’ve been trying to move him for some time now, and plenty of netminders have been moved this offseason. Winnipeg will be a team to watch in the coming days/weeks…It's an awful position to find yourself in, especially after the goalie said in 2023 that he could see himself "being a Jet for life." What a difference an Olympic gold medal makes...