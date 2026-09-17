Could Jets' Predicament Help The Canadiens?

Meanwhile, in Winnipeg, if Hellebuyck holds firm and the team keeps him suspended as they struggle to find a good match on the trade market, Stuart Skinner is set to be their number one netminder. While he once led the Edmonton Oilers to a couple of Stanley Cup finals, he hasn’t posted a save percentage above .900 since 2023-24, which hardly inspires confidence. Down in the depth chart are Thomas Milic, who’s seen only two NHL games; Dom DiVincentiis, who’s yet to make it past the AHL; and Isaac Poulter, who has spent time between the AHL and the ECHL. As for Samuel Hrenak and John Parsons, they’ve only just been drafted.