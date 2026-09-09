Canadiens: The Clock Is Ticking For Hughes

Evidently, if Waddell were to trade the reigning Norris Trophy winner, he would be after quite an important return, but that’s easier to get when your trading partner knows they’ll be able to enjoy their new player for a long time. Although that didn’t stop Bill Guerin and the Minnesota Wild from paying a steep price to acquire Quinn Hughes, the GM has yet to manage to ink Hughes to a new deal, and at the end of the season, he’s on course to be a UFA; that would be quite a cautionary tale for NHL GMs.