Canadiens: The Clock Is Ticking For Hughes

The new season isn't the only thing fast approaching; the end of the eight-year contract extension under the new CBA is set to come into force next week. The clock is ticking on long-term plans, and the pressure is mounting...
There’s only one week left until the days of the eight-year contract are over. Starting September 16, teams can sign their own players to seven-year contract extensions and free agents to six-year contracts. While it would be surprising if Montreal Canadiens’ GM Kent Hughes elected to sign RFA Zachary Bolduc to an eight-year deal, there’s still a possibility that the new CBA rules could have an impact on the Habs.
If the Canadiens are still interested in Columbus Blue Jackets winger Kirill Marchenko, as has been repeatedly reported this offseason, there’s only one week left for a potential sign-and-trade deal that would make the power forward a Hab for a very long time. Just like when he traded for Noah Dobson with the New York Islanders, it’s safe to assume that if Hughes were to pay a hefty price for Marchenko, he would want to lock up his new asset for a very long time.
While Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said earlier this summer that Marchenko was going nowhere, he seemed to soften his stance earlier this month, saying:
He’s a player under contract; we control the situation, like with every player under contract. Teams have called me, but if we’re going to make a deal, it’s going to be a deal that helps the Columbus Blue Jackets.
That declaration doesn’t make a deal seem imminent, but it doesn’t completely shut the door on a move either. It’s hardly surprising to hear that any potential deal would need to help the Jackets, but it does make it sound like Waddell wouldn’t entertain a deal based solely on future assets. The Jackets have failed to make the playoffs in the last six seasons, even though they came close two years ago, and at this stage, they feel close to getting back to the spring dance and aren't looking for a full rebuild.
However, if Zach Werenski still wanted out and the team elected to move him, they might have to change their approach. While Werenski pulled his trade request after it became very public, it wouldn’t be shocking if, behind the scenes, he still wanted out of Columbus. Unlike Marchenko, though, he’s not eligible to sign a contract extension right now, which could make it harder for him to be traded.
Evidently, if Waddell were to trade the reigning Norris Trophy winner, he would be after quite an important return, but that’s easier to get when your trading partner knows they’ll be able to enjoy their new player for a long time. Although that didn’t stop Bill Guerin and the Minnesota Wild from paying a steep price to acquire Quinn Hughes, the GM has yet to manage to ink Hughes to a new deal, and at the end of the season, he’s on course to be a UFA; that would be quite a cautionary tale for NHL GMs.
With training camp just around the corner, the clock is ticking for all GMs who would like to lock up players to eight-year contracts. Of course, Hughes still has to sign Bolduc and fellow RFA Arber Xhekaj to new deals, and one has to wonder whether the delay in signing those contracts has something to do with a potential trade.