Canadiens: The New And Improved Slafkovski Proved Up To The Task

In their first game of the tournament, the Slovaks were taking on the heavily favoured Finns, who had a roster made up almost exclusively of NHL players, with a single defenseman, Mikko Lehtonen, plying his trade outside of the NHL with the Zurich Lions of the Swiss National League. Meanwhile, the Slovaks had only seven NHLers on their roster, but if they were intimidated, it didn’t show, as they skated away with the three points. Their 4-1 win was the product of two brilliant performances: that of Slafkovsky, who had two goals and an assist in the game, and that of goaltender Samuel Hlavaj.