Canadiens: One Of Their Worst Trades

Recchi led the Canadiens in points in the shortened 1994-95 season with 43 points, three more than Damphousse. The following season, he was third with 78 points behind Turgeon (96) and Damphousse (94). In 1996-97, he was second with 80 points behind Damphousse, who had 81 points. In 1997-98, he was the team's highest scorer with 74 points; no one else cracked the 60-point mark, with Damphousse second at 59 points. Finally, in 1998-99, he had 47 points in 61 games before being traded back to the Flyers. The years that followed the Roy trade in Montreal were a very dark time. There were three seasons in which the Canadiens made the playoffs with Recchi, but they never got very far.