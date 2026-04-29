Canadiens: Time For Kapanen To Miss A Turn?

The problem with that is, however, that on trade deadline day, when Kent Hughes was speaking to the media, he mentioned that another GM had told him: “You can’t buy experience”. Granted, Kapanen has only been a shadow of himself in the postseason, but he is still gaining experience and learning how to cope with playoff hockey. The Finnish rookie should be part of the Canadiens’ lineup for years to come, which might not be the case for Veleno. Is it time to focus on results rather than on the process now that the finish line of this series is in sight? It could very well be, but we’ll have to wait until tonight to get the answer. So far, Jon Cooper has been very good at coaching on the fly, adjusting as needed, but St-Louis has pretty much stuck to his guns aside from putting Kirby Dach with Samuel Bolduc and Alexandre Texier.