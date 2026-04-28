Canadiens: Will Noah Dobson Be Back In This Series?

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Noah Dobson has been back on the ice for a few days, but it remains to be seen if he'll be able to join his teammates anytime soon. The Habs should give impatient fans an update on Tuesday morning.
Sunday morning, the Montreal Canadiens told the media that they would have an update on Noah Dobson within 48 hours. In other words, we should know more about Dobson’s status on Tuesday morning. Practice is scheduled for 10:30, so we should have some news then, or at the end of the on-ice session, when Martin St-Louis will speak to the media.
While the coach had given a day off to his players after their 3-2 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their series, there was one player who took to the ice on Monday morning: Dobson. It wasn’t the first time he had hit the ice since his injury. On Saturday, RDS’ Luc Gelinas reported that he was skating, which is an encouraging sign given that he skated twice in the last three days.
However, his skating session on Monday morning was limited to just 25 minutes under the watchful eye of Adam Nicholas, and while he did do some puck handling, he didn’t take any shots. Watching Marc-Olivier Cook’s footage on X, the right-shot rearguard doesn’t look like a player who’s on the verge of coming back to play. Besides, he has yet to take part in a single practice with the group.
It will be interesting to see if he does take to the ice with his teammates on Tuesday morning, but even if he does, his return shouldn’t be rushed. The Canadiens are tied 2-2 in their series with the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the defense corps has done very well so far. Of course, his transition game could help the attack to get in gear, but looking at his puck handling, he doesn’t seem ready to launch long passes up ice.
All eyes will be on the CN Sports Complex in Brossard on Tuesday morning as fans will eagerly await a complete update on the defenseman’s status.