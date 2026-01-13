Canadiens: Time For Payback

Washington has won six of the last 10 duels between the two sides, and in three of those duels, the Caps have scored six or more goals. The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on MNMT, TSN2, and RDS. Graham Skilliter and Frederick L'Ecuyer will referee the game, while Travis Gawryletz and Kyle Flemington will be the linesmen. After the game, the Habs will head to Buffalo for the second game of this three-game road trip.