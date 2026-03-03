Canadiens To Battle Sharks For The First Of Two Duels In Two Weeks

The Montreal Canadiens are spending the trade deadline week away from the noise and rumours of Montreal, as they are in California, where they’ll play three games before heading back home on Sunday. On Tuesday, they’ll take on the San Jose Sharks and phenom Macklin Celebrini.
The hosts are on the outside looking in at the playoffs picture, four points away from the wildcard spots in the Western Conference held by the Edmonton Oilers and the Utah Mammoth, but they have won their last two games. Still, they’re only 5-4-1 in their last 10 games, and every point is as important as it gets for them. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 6-2-2 and coming off a dominant 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals.
Judging by the lines at practice on Monday, it looks like Martin St-Louis will stick with the same lineup with Joe Veleno (who’s got a cold right now), Arber Xhekaj, and Patrik Laine on the press gallery. Jakub Dobes will be back in net.
It will be be his first duel with the Sharks. As for Samuel Montembeault, he has a 3-1-0 record against the Sharks with a 2.76 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.
At the other end of the ice, the San Jose Sharks have yet to confirm who will start, but Alex Nedeljkovich was in the net during the Sharks’ last game on Saturday, a 2-1 overtime win against the Winnipeg Jets. The netminder has played 26 games this season, while rookie Yaroslav Askarov has featured in 37 matches. Askarov has faced the Habs only once and lost; he has a 4.15 GAA and a .886 SV%. Meanwhile, Nedeljkovich has a 3-1-1 record against Montreal with a 1.74 GAA and a .947 SV.
Up front, former Canadiens Tyler Toffoli is San Jose’s most productive player against the Habs with 20 points in 22 games, followed by Dimitry Orlov with 17 points in 33 games and Alexandre Wenneberg with 16 points in 22 games. However, Montreal would do well to keep an eye on youngsters Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund, who are all on a two-game point streak and have all been successful against St-Louis’ men in the past. As for rookie Michael Misa, he has never faced the Sainte-Flanelle, but he’s on a three-game point streak and has 12 points in 21 games this season.
The Canadiens only have one player who has reached double-digits against the Sharks; Philip Danault, who has 11 points in 26 games. Defenseman Noah Dobeson has eight points in as many games, while Josh Anderson also has eight points, but in 14 games. However, it’s worth noting that Nick Suzuki has seven points in nine games against San Jose while Cole Caufield has six points in seven games. The sniper also has three goals in his last two games.
Interesting note, St-Louis now has a 148-148-46 record in 342 games behind the bench. With a win tonight, the coach would have more wins than regulation losses for the first time in his career. A clear sign that the Canadiens are on the right path and have turned a corner in their rebuild.
Tuesday night’s tilt will be the 50th meeting between the two sides, and the Canadiens have a 20-23-4-2 record. Montreal won the last duel with the Sharks 4-3 in overtime at the Bell Centre, but each team has won five of the last 10 games. Four of the Tricolore’s five wins came in San Jose, where the Habs have won the last four matches.
The game is set for 10:00 PM, and you can catch it on NBCSCA, TSN2, and RDS. Francois St-Laurent and Tom Chmielewski will be officiating, while Trent Knorr and Devin Berg will be the linemen. After the game, the Canadiens will head to Los Angeles right away, as they’ll face the Anaheim Ducks on Friday, trade deadline day, and the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.
Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here.