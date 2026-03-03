Canadiens To Battle Sharks For The First Of Two Duels In Two Weeks

Up front, former Canadiens Tyler Toffoli is San Jose’s most productive player against the Habs with 20 points in 22 games, followed by Dimitry Orlov with 17 points in 33 games and Alexandre Wenneberg with 16 points in 22 games. However, Montreal would do well to keep an eye on youngsters Celebrini, Will Smith and William Eklund, who are all on a two-game point streak and have all been successful against St-Louis’ men in the past. As for rookie Michael Misa, he has never faced the Sainte-Flanelle, but he’s on a three-game point streak and has 12 points in 21 games this season.