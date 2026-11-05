Canadiens: Tough Choices Had To Be Made And Will Be Made Again

Eric Bolte-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2026 8:30 PM
The Montreal Canadiens will welcome captain Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach in their lineup on Thursday night, but that also means that two players had to be sent to the press box: Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck. That might have been a tough decision for the coach and it won't be the last.
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