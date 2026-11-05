Canadiens: Tough Choices Had To Be Made And Will Be Made Again

Dach has a one-year deal after which he will be free as a bird to test the market, and that’s likely what will happen considering how his last contract negotiations went. Meanwhile, Beck is in the last year of his ELC and will be a restricted free agent come July. Dach might have been drafted higher, and the Habs paid a hefty price to acquire him, but so far, he has not lived up to his potential. Even though the former third-overall pick says he knows what kind of player he is, the jury is still out, and it’s been so long that it could end up being a mistrial. It’s time to let Beck plead his case and show what he could bring to this lineup if some veterans (such as Dach, for instance) aren't brought back next season.