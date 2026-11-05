Game 16 – Canadiens vs Mammoth: Forgetting About Tuesday’s Humiliation

Up front, Cole Caufield leads the Habs with six points in four games against the visitors, followed by Zach Bolduc, who has 5 points in six games, and Nick Suzuki, Lane Hutson, and Noah Dobson, who all have four points in four games against the visitors. As for Alex Newhook, he has four points but in three games. If Nick Suzuki and/or Kirby Dach are ready to return, it will be interesting to see who makes way in the lineup. Florian Xhekaj’s ill-timed fight may come back to haunt him, and Owen Beck could also be a healthy scratch, not because he deserves it, but rather because he’s the one with the least experience, and sadly, there is kind of an established pecking order. Chris Kreider and Lane Hutson are both riding a three-game point streak; they both have four points in that span. Both Suzuki and Kirby Dach will be in the lineup.