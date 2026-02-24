Canadiens: Trading Gritty Blueliner Would Be A Mistake

Kent Hughes has always said that he’s not in the business of buying high and selling low, which leads me to believe that, at least for now, Xhekaj is not going anywhere. The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound defenseman has a special blend of skills and toughness that most teams would love to have. While it’s true that he makes some mistakes on the ice, be it in defensive coverage or by getting himself out of the play to make a big hit, the Canadiens will need to decide whether they are ready to live with those mistakes to benefit from what he brings on the physicality side.