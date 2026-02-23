Canadiens’ Slafkovsky Made Olympic All-Star Team

Despite the disappointment of losing the bronze medal game, Slafkovsky should come back energized and ready to finish the regular season on a high note. He’s currently on pace for a career year of 65 points, and with his newfound confidence, it feels like he would be able to play a bigger role on the top line if he were put back on the top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. The youngster no longer sees himself as a complementary piece; he knows what he can do, and he knows he can do it at the highest level. He’s just done it in a competition featuring all-star teams.