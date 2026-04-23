Canadiens: Will Lightning’s Approach Change In Montreal?

It’s obvious that Sabourin was told to get into Anderson’s head. He spent the game chasing after him and even extended a fighting invitation at the very start of the game, which the Canadiens’ winger rightfully declined. With two minutes left in the game, Cooper put Sabourin on the ice, and he blindsided Anderson with a hard hit in the lower back, getting a two-minute penalty. That power play came quite close to giving Montreal the win when Lane Hutson hit the post, but it didn’t. The fact that Tampa survived that gave them even more momentum, and the Canadiens were nowhere to be seen in overtime.