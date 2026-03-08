Canadiens: Xhekaj Could Make Big Impact If He Was Allowed To

Playing in a second game in as many nights against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night, Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Arber Xhekaj was limited to just over nine minutes of ice time once again. Granted, he’s not perfect defensively, far from it, but he can be a difference maker from a physicality standpoint.
At the time of writing, Xhekaj was second among all NHL defensemen who have played at least 30 games in hits per 60 minutes with 14.42 mere decimals between Connor Clifton, who leads the league with 14.59.
When he spoke to the media on Friday, Kent Hughes said he didn’t acquire any players because he wants to see the organization’s young players get some experience. That’s all well and good, but the 6-foot-4 and 240-pound defenseman cannot get the experience he needs if he’s not allowed to play.
On Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, captain Nick Suzuki was rocked by a hard hit along the boards, and the Antichambre panel on RDS lamented the lack of a fight for him. They pointed out that Xhekaj wasn’t on the ice then, but he could have taken the number and addressed it later, before asking whether he was allowed to do so under Martin St-Louis. That’s the issue right there, Xhekaj is playing scared and wondering if he’s going to get the chop if he does what his nature dictates.
In press conferences, St-Louis has often said that he doesn’t want to overcoach his skill players by telling them when they should have shot rather than passed the puck, but from the outside looking in, it looks like he doesn’t mind overcoaching the gritty defenseman. Granted, Xhekaj needed to be reeled in initially because he was getting himself out of the play too much, seeking the big hits, but he’s adjusted that side of his game.
In the playoffs, where big hits and physicality are a regular occurrence, Xhekaj needs to play and do it without worrying about being scratched for the smallest mistake. He’ll never play as sound a game as a player who was drafted in the first round, but he brings something those players can’t bring. To benefit from that, though, the Canadiens need to learn to live with the occasional mistake.
Furthermore, when the Canadiens hold their annual skills contest, he’s always the leader in the hardest shot category. Last month, he set a net personal best with a 107.3 mph rocket. Of course, there’s a difference between doing it in a skills competition and in a game, but if he had more confidence, he might be more inclined to try some shots out there.
