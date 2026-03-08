Canadiens: Xhekaj Could Make Big Impact If He Was Allowed To

On Saturday night against the Los Angeles Kings, captain Nick Suzuki was rocked by a hard hit along the boards, and the Antichambre panel on RDS lamented the lack of a fight for him. They pointed out that Xhekaj wasn’t on the ice then, but he could have taken the number and addressed it later, before asking whether he was allowed to do so under Martin St-Louis. That’s the issue right there, Xhekaj is playing scared and wondering if he’s going to get the chop if he does what his nature dictates.