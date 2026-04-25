Canadiens’ Xhekaj Is Having An Impressive Series

They’re playing the game in front of them, and when it’s time to defend, the rest of our group is taking that seriously. He [Arber Xhekaj] has his hits, but he’s not running around everywhere to get those hits; he takes them when they’re there. In the offensive zone, he’s able to bring continuity to what we’re doing. I feel they, him, and Strubs [Jayden Struble] have a good, mature game right now, which helps us not only defend but also carry on the other side of the puck. They give us good minutes; they’re giving us very good hockey right now.