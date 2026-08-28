Captain Suzuki May Get A Bit Tougher This Year

It wouldn’t be a shock to see that, since even though the Habs made their way to the Eastern Conference Final, they were easily dismissed by the Carolina Hurricanes. Suzuki praised the Hurricanes for how detailed their game is; clearly, he feels they have mastered their system and apply it relentlessly. That success didn’t happen overnight, though; they lost three times in the Conference Final, including two sweeps, and in their third attempt, they lost 4-1 to the champions-to-be Florida Panthers. Martin St-Louis has said time and time again that the toughest thing for a young NHL player is playing consistently, but that also applies to the team as a whole.