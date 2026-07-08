Could An Offer Sheet Be In The Cards For The Canadiens?

Could the Canadiens target a less high-profile player with an offer sheet as the Devils did with Hayton? They could, but only if the offer sheet is for a contract with a cap hit that lands between $2,387,833 - $4,775,666. According to this year’s offer sheet compensation scheme, if a player were to accept that kind of offer sheet and his team didn’t match it, a 2027 second-round pick would have to be sent. Since the Canadiens do have their second-round pick at the next draft, they could do it.