Could Canadiens’ Hughes Swing Another Big Trade With the Blues?

He’s a stable presence on the blueline, one with plenty of experience and leadership, and the arrival of the Blues’ alternate captain could help make up for the fact that the Canadiens will, in all likelihood, be losing Brendan Gallagher this offseason. Sure, he’s not as fast as he once was, but the truth of the matter is, Hutson has speed for two, and the way he controls the puck makes being his partner a pretty cushy job, even for a defenseman who is getting older. The four years left on his contract could also allow Reinbacher to take some time to develop and play a full season, hopefully without any injury. Alexandre Carrier only has one year left on his deal and could make way for Reinbacher next year as the Austrian progressively goes up the Canadiens’ depth chart.