Today In Canadiens History: The 24th Conquest

While this latest journey to the Conference Final came as a surprise with Montreal being ahead of schedule in its rebuild, it feels different from 2010 and 2014. Back then, it felt like the organization was banking on great goaltending and rolling the dice on offense; it’s no longer the case. With Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Juraj Slafkovsky, Ivan Demidov, and Lane Hutson, the Canadiens have more firepower than they’ve had since their last Cup conquest, and it certainly feels like they have reasons to hope their 25th championship could come soon. If you ask Demidov, he’ll even tell you he believes this team will win a few Cups in the not-so-distant future.