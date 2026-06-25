Could Canadiens Still Land Matthew Knies?

As the NHL draft approaches, Matthew Knies' name is still rumored to be on the market, and he's an option that shouldn't be dismissed too quickly for the Montreal Canadiens.
According to BPM Sports and RG’s Marco D’Amico, Matthew Knies’ name is making the rounds in the NHL ahead of the draft. The Toronto Maple Leafs winger was heavily rumored to be the mysterious acquisition that fell through for the Montreal Canadiens on trade deadline day.
D’Amico reports that the Leafs are not sure if they’ll move him, but they are certainly testing the waters to see what he could land them. He adds that the Buffalo Sabres, who now own the fourth overall pick in the first-round of the upcoming draft on Friday, are interested just like the San Jose Sharks and the Canadiens. However, given that Buffalo does have the fourth overall pick to offer, it will be tough for Montreal to compete.
It’s worth remembering that the Leafs already have the first overall pick and that, after missing the playoffs and firing both their coach and general manager, they are looking for a quick reset rather than a full rebuild. However, there have been reports of Morgan Rielly giving them a list of teams he’d be willing to be traded to. If that were to happen, chances are Toronto would actually need some roster players to fill the void and not just futures. That could be the Canadiens’ in.
The 32-year-old left-shot defenseman has been a huge part of Toronto’s defense for years, and the Canadiens do have a lot of options on that side of defense. Furthermore, as evidenced by the Bowen Byram trade which took place between the Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks earlier this week, defensemen can land you a sizeable return.
At this stage, one can wonder if it wouldn’t be wise for the Canadiens to dangle the name of an established defenseman in front of their divisional rival, such as Kaiden Guhle. While he wouldn’t land them Knies on his own, he may be a good starting point for the conversation, especially if the Canadiens are willing to add a top prospect such as Alexander Zharovsky to the package. The skillful winger is held in high regard in the league, and most agree that he should have been a first-round selection at the last draft.
Michael Hage’s name has also been rumoured to be of interest around the league, but it’s hard to see how the Canadiens could even entertain moving him if the return doesn’t include an established second-line center.
While Knies isn’t a pivot, he would fill a sizeable need for the Canadiens. The 6-foot-3 and 232-pound forward has 160 points in 240 career games with the Leafs, including 66 points in 79 games last season. Furthermore, he landed 152 hits playing on Toronto’s top six. If he were to join Ivan Demidov on the Canadiens’ second line, he could be the big winger who’s tasked with puck retrieval along the boards, much like Juraj Slafkovsky does with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.
His physicality would be a great addition for the Habs, especially around playoff time. The former second-round pick from the 2021 draft has really paid off for the Leafs and is signed for another five years with a $7.75 million cap hit, which would fit in very nicely with the Canadiens’ salary structure.
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