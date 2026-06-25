Could Canadiens Still Land Matthew Knies?

At this stage, one can wonder if it wouldn’t be wise for the Canadiens to dangle the name of an established defenseman in front of their divisional rival, such as Kaiden Guhle. While he wouldn’t land them Knies on his own, he may be a good starting point for the conversation, especially if the Canadiens are willing to add a top prospect such as Alexander Zharovsky to the package. The skillful winger is held in high regard in the league, and most agree that he should have been a first-round selection at the last draft.