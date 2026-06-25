Gallagher To Be Honoured By The City Of Montreal

Brendan Gallagher will be named an Honorary Citizen of the City of Montreal on Thursday at 3:00 PM.
As Montreal Canadiens fans get ready to experience the next season without Brendan Gallagher wearing the Sainte-Flanelle, the mayor of Montreal, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, has named the alternate captain an Honorary Citizen.
By definition, an Honorary Citizen is someone with a lasting impact on the well-being of Montrealers through their actions, art and commitment. According to the city’s website, the distinction was first granted in 2002, and no other Canadiens players have ever received it.
The honor was last bestowed in 2023 on Roger Thibault and Theo Wouters, the first same sex couple to be civilly united in Canada. Before them, Commandant Robert Piché had received it in 2022, after Lucien Bouchard, Louise Harel, and Louise Forrestier had received it, amongst others, in 2021. The ceremony will be held on Thursday at 3:00 PM.
While some may question how a hockey player can make a lasting impact on Montrealers’ well-being, it’s easy to understand when you think back to the mood in the City when the Canadiens make a deep playoff run, something they experienced for the first time in five years last spring. Furthermore, over the years, Gallagher has been involved in numerous fundraising efforts and has made a lasting impact both on and off the ice.
In 14 seasons with the team, Gallagher has skated in 911 games, picking up 487 points, including 246 goals, and has become a fan favourite thanks to his rugged style of play, grit, determination, and dedication to the team. At 34 years old, the veteran has become surplus to requirements in the Canadiens’ lineup and, on dressing-room clear-out day, announced that he would be moving on.
There have been rumblings about his being traded to the Vancouver Canucks ever since, but no deal has been made. Should the Canadiens be unable to move him and his $6.5 million cap hit, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them buy him out to allow him to start afresh and sign a less onerous contract with another team, since he has made it clear that he has no interest in sticking around if he's not going to play.
Since announcing his upcoming departure, the winger has received an outpouring of love from the fans and was also named the Sports Personality of the Year by the Cummings Center Foundation. This weekend, he will also take part in a signing session at Memorable Authentic in Mascouche, giving fans what is likely their last opportunity to meet him.
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