Could The Canadiens Land A Big Bounce-Back Candidate?

The Canadiens would really have to do their due diligence on Pettersson to understand what went wrong and whether they feel Montreal could be the right destination for him to bounce back. If he were able to do so for less than his full cap hit, he could be a great fit for the Habs. But it wouldn’t be a risk-free investment. With just three days to go before the draft, all GMs are currently working the phones, and this is just one of the possible avenues the Canadiens could choose to go for. On the plus side, given that he’s a Swede, the Habs wouldn’t have to worry about the current exodus of American players to the USA…