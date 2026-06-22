Should The Canadiens Worry About The Exodus Of American Players?

Should this exodus of American players out of Canada worry the Canadiens? I wouldn’t think so. Those teams that were told their players wanted out were all in Canada, but that wasn’t the only common denominator. They were also all teams struggling to become winning teams or contending teams. The Habs just made a run to the Eastern Conference Final. While two Americans play massive roles in Montreal with Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, both have committed long-term to the team and are showing incredible enthusiasm for what lies ahead for the Habs. Jacob Fowler, who’s earmarked as the goaltender of the future for the franchise, is also American, but seems to be loving Montreal so far.