Should The Canadiens Worry About The Exodus Of American Players?

Should the trend of American players asking to go home worry the Montreal Canadiens? Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Quinn Hughes, and just yesterday, Brady Tkachuk all asked out...
It used to be that Canadian teams had trouble luring free agents north of the border. Some argued the taxation system was the reason why, others said it was about the weather, and for those who didn’t want to come to Montreal, it was often said to be about the language. However, nowadays, the Canadian teams seem to have trouble even retaining their players. Should the Montreal Canadiens worry?
It started when the late, great Johnny Gaudreau told the Calgary Flames he would not be signing a contract extension with them and opted for a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Johnny Hockey said he wanted to be closer to his family, which was within his right; he was an unrestricted free agent and free to head elsewhere.
Days later, though, his former teammate Matthew Tkachuk, who still had a year left on his contract, told the Flames that he wouldn’t be signing an extension at the end of the following season. Calgary didn’t want to end up empty-handed once again. It made a blockbuster trade with the Florida Panthers, netting Jonathan Huberdeau, Mackenzie Weager, Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first-round pick at the 2025 draft.
Earlier this season, Quinn Hughes told the Vancouver Canucks he wouldn’t re-up either. The captain still had another year on his contract. Still, he gave the British-Columbia team an opportunity to get at least a sizeable return from the Minnesota Wild in Marco Rossi, Zeev Buium, Liam Ohren, and a first-round pick at the 2026 draft.
Yesterday, a bomb was set off by the Ottawa Senators; they traded captain Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers. The captain wanted out and had given the team a shortlist of potential destinations, including the Wild, the Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights, and the Carolina Hurricanes. The Wild reportedly made an offer, but it wasn’t good enough, and the Sens shipped out their captain to Florida for a boatload of futures, three first-round picks (including two at this week’s draft), one in 2029, and a second-round pick in 2030. It’s a good return, but it does nothing to plug the giant pest-shaped hole in their current lineup. That’s enough to throw a spanner in the works of the best laid plans.
Should this exodus of American players out of Canada worry the Canadiens? I wouldn’t think so. Those teams that were told their players wanted out were all in Canada, but that wasn’t the only common denominator. They were also all teams struggling to become winning teams or contending teams. The Habs just made a run to the Eastern Conference Final. While two Americans play massive roles in Montreal with Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, both have committed long-term to the team and are showing incredible enthusiasm for what lies ahead for the Habs. Jacob Fowler, who’s earmarked as the goaltender of the future for the franchise, is also American, but seems to be loving Montreal so far.
There’s a reason why Kent Hughes has managed to sign both Caufield and Hutson to long-term, team-friendly deals; they want to win. Those players were willing to leave money on the table to win with the team that put its faith in them. The Canadiens picked them in the draft after many teams passed on them because of their size. Team USA also ignored both in the latest international competitions because of their diminutive physique. Both are motivated to bring a Stanley Cup back to Montreal to repay that trust. Hughes has said it time and time again; money is not everything for hockey players, they want to win.
As long as the GM makes good use of the money those players left on the table to improve the team and gives it the means to win, they won’t be tempted to leave. There’s a good culture in Montreal and a camaraderie that’s akin to one big happy family. The ultimate goal is not to have fun, though; it’s to win, to capture the trophy those guys have all dreamt about since they were kids: the Stanley Cup.
That’s also why Dylan Larkin has demanded a trade from the Detroit Red Wings. He’s already in the USA, but that’s not what it’s about. It’s about winning, and Steve Yzerman being unable to show that he could lead the Wings to become a contender. His failure to bring him the right pieces at the trade deadline prevented Detroit from taking the next step.
Hughes and the Canadiens don’t have to worry, at least as long as they are showing the players that they have a plan to make the Habs worthy of being called les Glorieux again and that they keep moving the needle towards that.
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